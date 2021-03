After finishing off a series sweep of Rutgers last weekend, Penn State setter Gabby Blossom was awarded Big Ten Setter of the Week.

She finished with 73 assists and 17 digs over two matches against the Scarlet Knights to guide the Nittany Lions to a pair of key victories.

Blossom is the first Nittany Lion to win a Big Ten weekly award this season.

