For championship teams to develop, it takes a full team effort with everyone contributing to wins.

Penn State opened its weekend strong as it extended its record to 9-0 Friday night with a sweep of Howard.

It was all the blue and white against the Bison as it dominated on both offense and defense, utilizing each other to bring the energy when it mattered.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland led the way with 10 kills, while Utah transfer senior Zoe Weatherington and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams tallied nine each and Anjelina Starck brought in eight of her own. As a team, the squad put up a .257 hitting percentage.

With the front row controlling the play at the net all game, the back row put together a masterful performance, totalling 46 digs to set up the Penn State attack.

“I thought Gillian [Grimes] and Maddie [Bilinovic] both did some nice things digging,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “I thought Cassie [Kuerschen] came in and served well and picked up some tips and roll shots.”

“That's something that they work on all the time in practice and, you know, we expect them to be aggressive and to give Seleisa [Elisaia] the best chance to set up the attackers to score.”

With junior Bilinovic leading the Nittany Lions with 16 digs, Grimes and Kuerschen were solid for the blue and white as they totaled eight and seven digs, respectively.

Elisaia is dependent on the play of the back row so she can set up the hitters with the best passes possible and in turn allow them to pick up kills.

“I think we're pretty well balanced when it comes to our offense,” Elisaia said. “And our defense is doing a really good job of getting the ball where it needs to be so I can make the good choices that I need to do on the offense.”

With Holland leading the team in terms of blocks per set, leading the pack on offense against Howard is a nice cherry on top.

With the defensive specialists taking the pressure off the offense, it allows the big hitters at the front to take advantage of one-on-one situations and build that strong connection on the floor.

“The front row is being aggressive there,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “It's knowing who your hitter is and where they are. We do film and give everyone a little bit of a heads up of what we're doing, and I think they're doing a good job working together.”

Schumacher-Cawley mentioned her team’s several early errors and its overall slow start to the first set, but she said she was pleased with how her team is coming together.

“They're so supportive of one another, and I think they're doing a great job of encouraging one another but also pushing each other to be better,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “That's something we talk about every day in practice, as we have to get better every single time we step in the gym and hold each other accountable.”

This level of chemistry is impressive for a team with such little experience playing together.

With Elisaia being one of the seven transfers on the roster, and its primary setter, there has been a natural learning curve to establish a connection with everyone on the squad, but that relationship is developing quickly just nine games into the season.

“I would say that for a team who hasn't played too much together, we mesh pretty well,” Elisaia said. “We take care of our jobs individually so it makes it easier when it comes to working together. We're super supportive of each other, and I think that really shows on the court.”

For Elisaia, there is trust being built that everyone is going to contribute when their number is called.

Junior Macy Van Den Elzen made her debut in the blue and white, while freshman Mandi Morioka played in just her second set, a moment that energized the Nittany Lion bench and helped bring a spark in Set 2.

With two more games on the docket for the Nittany Lions, they’ll have a chance to extend their winning streak to double digits Saturday.

“It was super exciting, for sure,” Elisaia said of the debuts. “I think we're all rooting for each other, and it's nice knowing that when someone's coming off the bench, we know that they're going to take care of their job.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE