Penn State kicked off the 2022 season with a dominant win in the Penn State Invitational.

The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions beat UConn 3-0 in a high-intensity sweep, giving new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley her first career win.

It was rocking in Rec Hall as Penn State jumped out to an early 8-3 lead in the first set, forcing UConn to use a timeout. The squad continued to carry the play as it extended its lead to 18-8 before taking the first set by a score of 25-13.

The dynamic trio of Allie Holland, Taylor Trammell and Anjelina Starck brought the energy for Penn State as they combined for 10 of the team's 16 kills in the first set.

UConn stayed level with its opponent in the first half of the second set as back and forth play brought the score to 10-10 before falling apart. Penn State then took off running, going on a 8-0 scoring run and increasing its lead to 18-10.

On the back of a strong second-set performance from redshirt senior Anastasiya Kudryashova, Penn State won the second set 25-15, taking a 2-0 match lead into the break.

UConn came out looking like a more energized team as it jumped out to a 6-4 lead early in the third set. The back-and-forth action continued in the third set as a 16-14 score left the Nittany Lions needing some late-set magic.

With the third set winding to a close, UConn maintained a 19-17 lead as Penn State called their second timeout of the match. After the timeout, Penn State stormed back to tie the game at 22-22.

With the Nittany Lions down 25-24 and dropping consecutive points, Schumacher-Cawley called another timeout for her team, hoping to inspire another comeback. With the match tied at 26, Penn State picked up two consecutive points to secure the 3-0 sweep.

Outstanding offense

Penn State showed its offense in full force on Friday night as it gave the Huskies all they could handle.

With 44 total kills, the Nittany Lions received six-plus kills from five different players on the evening. Junior Holland led the way with 10 while Trammell had nine, with Zoe Weatherington and Kudryashova each tallying eight.

Additionally, Penn State had five different players pick up a service ace. Weatherington, graduate student Seleisa Elisaia, Holland, freshman Gillian Grimes and sophomore Cassie Kuerschen all picked up key aces throughout the match.

Portal personnel

With the offense on full display, it was a strong night for multiple blue and white transfers on both offense and defense.

Utah transfer Zoe Weatherington and Purdue transfer Taylor Trammell were shining stars for the Nittany Lions as they made their presence felt all night long. Combined, they tallied 17 kills and 5 blocks.

Another transfer was dishing the ball around all game. Cal State Bakersfield transfer Seleisa Elisaia had 36 of Penn State’s 41 total assists to go along with seven digs.

Playing the percentages

Along with a strong offensive performance, Penn State also dominated in several other statistical categories.

The blue and white had three players with a kill percentage over .300, generating lots of power at the net. Trammell led the way with a .471 kill percentage with Kudryashova right behind her at .444.

As a team, Penn State had 16 more kills than UConn, along with generating a .313 hit percentage in comparison to UConn's .105.

