Penn State earned its second victory of the day with a three-set win over previously undefeated West Virginia Friday night.

A wild first set swung the Nittany Lions’ way with late kills from junior outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova and a couple of West Virginia attack errors, as Penn State ended up with a 25-22 set win.

The blue and white raced out to an early lead in the second set and never looked back, taking it 25-13.

Penn State had to grind out a tough third set, but ultimately did just that, winning 25-20 to close out the sweep.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ straight-set victory.

Minimizing mistakes

Penn State didn’t have its finest offensive performance against the Mountaineers, but it overcame that by playing a much cleaner game than West Virginia in terms of errors.

After a close first set, the Nittany Lions overpowered West Virginia by limiting their own mishaps and capitalizing on their opportunities.

The blue and white finished with 12 attack errors -- hitting a solid .287 as a team -- while the Mountaineers couldn't get out of their own way at times, recording 28 attack errors.

As a team, West Virginia nearly finished with as many errors as kills (36) and hit just .083.

Nittany Lions’ dominance against the Mountaineers continues

Despite a 10-0 start to the season, West Virginia once again found itself coming up short against Penn State.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions improved to 30-0 all-time against the Mountaineers, and the blue and white haven’t dropped a set to WVU since 1993.

West Virginia had a prime chance to end that streak by taking a first set that was tied several times, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Road warriors

With seven of its 10 non-conference matches on the road, Penn State had to get comfortable playing away from Rec Hall early in the season.

It was an up-and-down journey, but the Nittany Lions ended strong with a pair of wins in Morgantown.

Finishing 4-3 outside of Happy Valley was no easy feat for Russ Rose’s squad, and Penn State has one more contest away from home before a long-awaited return to Rec Hall on Sept. 26 against Ohio State.

