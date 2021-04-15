In its first match of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State hardly broke a sweat against North Carolina A&T.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gate fast against the Aggies en route to a straight set victory late Thursday evening.

In the first frame, the blue and white utilized multiple scoring runs to jump ahead of the Aggies 25-11.

In the second, A&T put up much more of a fight and rallied late to stay within four points, but Penn State’s front line proved to be too tough as it took the set 25-19.

The last set of the match provided limited theatrics as the Nittany Lions were able to secure the victory, winning 25-15 to close out the night.

Efficient offensive performance

If Penn State was going to get off to a good start in the NCAA Tournament, it was going to need big performances from some of its leaders.

Thursday night, Penn State got that and then some.

The team combined for a .352 hitting percentage in a match that saw five players have over five kills.

The Nittany Lions showed how dangerous they can be when they’re hitting on all cylinders, proving that they have a roster bursting with talent.

Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord both stood out, creating a presence up front for Penn State, while they both finished with impressive hitting percentages above .750.

The Nittany Lions also had a great night from the service line, totaling seven service aces on the night, which provided quick points throughout the match.

Stifling defense

For as great as Penn State was at scoring Thursday night, its defensive performance was just as outstanding.

Besides holding A&T to just 11 first set points, the Nittany Lions were able to control the match with their defense all night.

The Aggies hit just .133 as a team, with much of that having to do with Penn State’s ability to keep the ball alive.

The Nittany Lions’ 30 digs and six blocks disrupted their opposition's attack all night and allowed them to create time for themselves on offense.

Maddy Bilinovic and Jenna Hampton combined for 15 digs, while four Nittany Lions contributed two or more blocks.

Nittany Lions look sharp despite long break

It had been almost a month since Penn State had last faced an opponent on the court, but it would’ve been hard to tell judging from its performance.

The Nittany Lions’ last two series of the regular season, against Wisconsin and Nebraska, were both canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

It was unclear how this elongated break was going to affect the Nittany Lions, and whether they would be able to have enough preparation before jumping into NCAA Tournament play.

But coach Russ Rose’s squad seemed to never miss a beat, getting off to a hot start in the first set that would carry over throughout the rest of the match.

Whether the period between matches provided time for Penn State to mend some injuries or tighten up its game in anticipation of the NCAA tournament, it served the blue and white well to take some time off.

