Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion.

The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge.

The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.

The first set had a highly competitive start, with the team’s working to a 16-16 tie, defined by service and attack errors from both sides of the court.

However, Penn State picked up the pace and won the set 25-20 with the contribution of 18 attacks from sophomore outside hitter Anjelina Starck.

The story repeated itself in the second frame of the game with the team’s working to yet another 16-16 tie. The Nittany Lions ended the set with a block assist by Katie Clark and Kashauna Williams to earn the 26-24 win.

In the third and final set, the two teams put together another back-and-forth battle, with LSU working to two set points before its opponent retook control and secured the 27-25 victory.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 3-0 sweep.

Starck demonstrates expertise

Starck led the way with a total of 13 kills and 52 attacks, ending the day with the first spot in both leaderboards.

Starck really shined in the first set, putting up a total of 18 attacks. The young Nittany Lion also finished the game with a block, service ace and six digs.

While she ended the game with a hitting percentage of .135, Starck’s offensive efforts still made an impact on Penn State's final score.

The sophomore has a bright career ahead of her in the blue and white if she can continue on this dominant track.

Offense on top

Penn State started the game on the attack, scoring 15 kills in the first set and ending with a hitting percentage of .307.

The Nittany Lions gathered 18 and 15 kills in the second and third sets, respectively, and while their hitting percentage dropped, it was good enough to defeat the Tigers.

The squad ended the game with a total of 49 kills, 5 service aces and a hitting percentage of .238 en route to the sweep.

Transfer setter Seleisa Elisaia ended the game with a team-high .444 hitting percentage and match-high 40 assists, making her one of the main collaborators for Penn State on the offensive line.

Blocking barricade

Penn State's blocking barricade was on point in the Tiger Challenge on Saturday.

With 15 total blocks, one being solo and the remaining 14 being assisted, the squad’s best outing came in the second set when it registered 10 blocks.

Junior Taylor Trammell and graduate student Katie Clark led the blocking effort, with four each, while Elisaia followed them with three of her own.

In the defensive line, senior libero Maddy Bilinovic gathered a total of 21 digs, making her the main proponent of the 57 total digs that Penn State racked up.

