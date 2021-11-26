Penn State women's volleyball suffers 3rd consecutive loss to Minnesota

No. 15 Penn State worked hard and played harmoniously against No. 10 Minnesota, but its efforts weren't nearly enough to take down the Golden Gophers.

The maroon and gold defeated the Nittany Lions at Rec hall 3-1 to hand the blue and white its 10th loss on the season.

Penn State played energetically in the beginning of the first set, alternating with Minnesota on which team would take the lead.

The Gophers had a 4 point scoring run which gave the team some momentum throughout the middle of the set, but the Nittany Lions kept themselves in the match with a 7 point run.

Blue and white was unable to end the set with a win — Minnesota capitalized 25-27.

The second set started with a Penn State lead, but Minnesota kept a close trail behind.

To end the second set, the maroon and gold continuously found the open pocket on the other side of the court — Penn State fell 21-25.

The Nittany Lions looked strong in the early parts of the third set and the remainder of the set was a back-and-forth battle.

The blue and white closed out the third set 25-23 to keep this match alive.

In the fourth set, Minnesota dominated the front of the net and got the win 25-18.

Here are three takeaways of the battle between Minnesota and Penn State.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Spreading the holiday spirit

This match followed Thanksgiving, meaning that many of the players and coaches had to sacrifice family dinner in order to prepare for this important day.

With no lack of holiday cheer, Penn State decided to make this match ugly Christmas sweater themed.

Rec hall was lively and loud with the student section fully embodying the theme of the night, donning their own Christmas sweaters on Friday night.

Hord the double-threat

Hitting and blocking, the senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord can work well on both sides of the net and proved so in the match against Minnesota.

Hord’s hard work paid off with 12 kills and 11 blocks for the blue and white.

A team player, Hord worked for her teammates and communicated effectively, which helped her own personal successes of the night.

Totaling 136 blocks and 297 kills in the 2021 season so far, Hord has been well-rounded throughout the fall.

Stephanie Samedy offensive weapon

Minnesota’s senior right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy gets lots of sets from her teammates, but her energy never ceases.

Samedy had a standout performance — she led the stat book with 26 kills.

The Clermont, Florida native’s versatility is something that the maroon and gold rely on every match. Oftentimes Samedy is able to influence the outcome of matches

With 443 kills in the 2021 season, Samedy leads the Big Ten conference in that category. Her advanced skills led to her to be recognized as the senior class volleyball player of the year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE