No. 13 Penn State lost to an unranked team for the first time in the 2021 season at Saturday night’s Halloween match.

Illinois defeated the Nittany Lions at Rec Hall 3-1 after the Fighting Illini took three consecutive sets to topple the blue and white in front of a home crowd.

Penn State had a slow start to the first set and needed a few volleys before getting into a groove.

Eventually taking the lead in the middle of the set, the Nittany Lion’s found its foothold and claimed the opening set 25-20.

Illinois started from behind in the second set but kept the score close. What looked to be a sweep for the blue and white was actually quite the opposite. Penn State lost its set-long lead and eventually fell short to the Illini 25-23.

Penn State fell behind early in the third set causing it to track from behind for the majority of the frame. Mid-set the Lions drew the score to a tie but could not hold it to secure a win.

The third frame went in the away team’s favor. Penn State nearly caught up in the set which ended 27-25 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini kept their energy alive for the fourth set, gaining a steady lead. Penn State followed close behind and eventually closed the gap. Penn State could not pull ahead in time and lost the match 25-22.

Keep an eye on No. 9

Jonnie Parker’s energy seemed to carry over from the Friday night match.

Parker ended with 13 kills and 3 blocks overall against Maryland the night before. The three-time AVCA All-American put up a similar performance on Saturday.

Parker came out hot in the first set of the Halloween Match, setting the tempo for the rest of the night.

Parker finished with 23 kills overall.

The team captain started in all four and set the tempo for the front line.

Dominate defensive performance

The 15-7 Illinois team seemed to keep up with the Nittany Lions aggressive front line.

Its defensive effort was prevalent since the beginning of the match, having a total of 9 blocks at the end of the match.

Junior middle blocker Kyla Swanson of Illinois made her presence known notching 3 blocks within the first two sets.

Illinois the underdog

Penn State last faced Illinois in back to back matches in February.

The Nittany Lions clinched two wins just months ago. Their past success against the Illinois team created an expectation for the Halloween match to be a one-way contest.

In hopes of an upset, Illinois began to heat up past the opening frame, winning the second and third set.

Eventually the unranked side would put the nail in the coffin with a win in the fourth set to silence Rec Hall on Saturday.

