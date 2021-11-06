Penn State celebrated its silent set on Saturday against Michigan State, and despite looking poised to sweep the Spartans, the away side still managed to force five sets.

The Nittany Lions held off a furious comeback bid from the Spartans, winning 3-2.

The Silent Set was accompanied by a loud start to play for the Nittany Lions.

In a back-and-forth first set, Penn State held off a rally from the Spartans to win 25-23.

The Nittany Lions continued to play well, building and maintaining a lead throughout much of the second set. The blue and white ultimately held off Michigan State, 25-21.

The match was not without its drama, however, as Michigan State bounced back in the third set, taking it 25-21 over Penn State.

The Spartans capitalized off of seven Penn State errors in the fourth set and were able to force a fifth set after taking the fourth 25-20.

In an intense, back-and-forth fifth set, the Nittany Lions held off the Spartans for the win, 15-13.

Here are the biggest storylines from Saturday’s contest.

Silent Set draws crowd

For Penn State’s first nine points of the match, the fans in attendance were instructed to remain silent. Rather than clap and cheer, the audience used sign language to support the home side.

When the Nittany Lions tied the set at 9-9, the fans in Rec Hall came to life with a massive roar.

The gesture was to recognize International Week of the Deaf, as well as senior outside hitter Jonni Parker and manager Ryan Perry to support the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Younger players star

Penn State was led by key seniors in Parker, outside hitter Adanna Rollins, setter Gabby Blossom and defensive specialist Jenna Hampton. However, against Michigan State, it was the younger players who shined.

Freshman outside hitter Anjelina Starck saw plenty of playing time, racking up 12 kills while notching a 16.7% hitting percentage. Sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland made an impact as well, with five digs and three blocks.

The Nittany Lions look to have young players that are already developing into future leaders.

Back and forth, all night long

After taking the first two sets over Michigan State, the Nittany Lions looked primed to pounce on a second consecutive home victory.

The Spartans had other plans, embarking on a furious comeback. They took control of the third and fourth sets, winning by five and four respectively.

The intensity was tangible for both sides during the fifth set. The teams traded blows to the final rally, with Parker getting the match-winning kill.

