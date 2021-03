Penn State's upward trajectory in the AVCA Coaches Poll has come to a halt.

For the second week in a row, the Nittany Lions are slotted at No. 11 in the nation.

The blue and white is directly behind Ohio State in the national rankings and in sixth place in the Big Ten with a 9-5 overall record.

Penn State's next pair of matches will come later this week against Nebraska.

