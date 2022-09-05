Penn State setter Seleisa Elisaia continued her dominance at the net this weekend and was rewarded with recognition from the Big Ten.

At the Tiger Challenge, the transfer graduate student from Cal State Bakersfield tallied 124 assists, including a season-high 49 in her team's match against Iowa State.

Elisaia also ranks among some of the top setters in the country in assists per match, averaging just over 39. She has totaled over 236 assists in six matches so far this season.

The Nittany Lion ranks 13th nationally in assists per set which good for second in the Big Ten, and 18th overall in total assists, the highest in the conference.

