Only four days after losing a four-time All-American in Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State and coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made their first transfer acquisition of 2022.

Former Long Beach State outside hitter and 2-time All-Big West award winner Kashauna Williams transferred to the blue and white program Thursday.

Please welcome 2-time All-Big West OH Kashauna Williams to Happy Valley!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/E7kxodOkBu — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) February 3, 2022

Williams registered 452 kills in 2021 for the 49ers, beating her former career high of 443 kills. Back in October, the Los Angeles native scored her 1,000th kill for Long Beach State.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State women's volleyball player Kaitlyn Hord announces transfer destination Sunday night, former Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord shared the news on social media …