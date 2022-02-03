Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team meets during half time during its game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Only four days after losing a four-time All-American in Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State and coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made their first transfer acquisition of 2022.

Former Long Beach State outside hitter and 2-time All-Big West award winner Kashauna Williams transferred to the blue and white program Thursday.

Williams registered 452 kills in 2021 for the 49ers, beating her former career high of 443 kills. Back in October, the Los Angeles native scored her 1,000th kill for Long Beach State. 

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags