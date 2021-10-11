Penn State women's volleyball vs. Oregon

Defensive specialist Jenna Hampton (15) dives to receive the ball before it can hit the ground in the final set of Penn State women's volleyball's game against Oregon State at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Penn State beat Oregon 3-0.

 Regan Gross

In the latest AVCA Volleyball Poll this week, Penn State secured the No. 15 ranked spot.

Previously the blue and white sat at No. 12, but following a loss to No. 10 Nebraska 3-1 on Friday, it dropped three places in the national rankings.

The Nittany Lions followed up on its loss to the Cornhuskers by defeating Northwestern 3-1 on Saturday.

Penn State will be back in action this Friday at Rec Hall as it takes on Rutgers for its Dig Pink Match at 7:30 p.m.

