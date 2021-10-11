In the latest AVCA Volleyball Poll this week, Penn State secured the No. 15 ranked spot.

Previously the blue and white sat at No. 12, but following a loss to No. 10 Nebraska 3-1 on Friday, it dropped three places in the national rankings.

The Nittany Lions followed up on its loss to the Cornhuskers by defeating Northwestern 3-1 on Saturday.

Penn State will be back in action this Friday at Rec Hall as it takes on Rutgers for its Dig Pink Match at 7:30 p.m.

