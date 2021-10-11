In the latest AVCA Volleyball Poll this week, Penn State secured the No. 15 ranked spot.
#⃣1⃣5⃣ in this week's @AVCAVolleyball Poll#WeAre 🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/k6RWmRkKgW— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 11, 2021
Previously the blue and white sat at No. 12, but following a loss to No. 10 Nebraska 3-1 on Friday, it dropped three places in the national rankings.
The Nittany Lions followed up on its loss to the Cornhuskers by defeating Northwestern 3-1 on Saturday.
Penn State will be back in action this Friday at Rec Hall as it takes on Rutgers for its Dig Pink Match at 7:30 p.m.
Penn State had solid control of every set but one in its win Saturday over Northwestern.