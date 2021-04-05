At the conclusion of the regular season, Penn State dropped one spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 12.

Russ Rose’s squad’s regular season came to an unceremonious close after four straight cancellations due to coronavirus protocols.

The news comes one day after the Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 13 overall seed.

The blue and white will have a first round bye and play the winner of Rice and North Carolina A&T on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m.

