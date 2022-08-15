Penn State has some work to do if it wants to top the Big Ten at the end of the season.

The annual AVCA preseason coaches poll ranked the Nittany Lions at No. 20 in the nation, behind some Big Ten foes.

The 2022 AVCA Preseason DI WVB Coaches Poll Is Out! The top five features @Huskervball, followed by @TexasVolleyball, defending national champ @BadgerVB, @LouisvilleVB, and @GopherVBall. Stay tuned, as we get things started next weekend!Poll: https://t.co/2jPpRCMUfv pic.twitter.com/UbZMo4pUZ0 — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) August 15, 2022

Nebraska sits at the top, with the reigning National Champions Wisconsin in third and Minnesota and Ohio State also in the top 10.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s squad opens the year at home on Aug. 26 against UConn in its first contest of the Penn State Invitational.

