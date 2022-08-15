Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

After scoring 22 points in the first set, the Penn State Women's Volleyball team congratulates each other during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at  Rec Hall. Penn State beat Rutgers 3-1.

 Regan Gross

Penn State has some work to do if it wants to top the Big Ten at the end of the season.

The annual AVCA preseason coaches poll ranked the Nittany Lions at No. 20 in the nation, behind some Big Ten foes.

Nebraska sits at the top, with the reigning National Champions Wisconsin in third and Minnesota and Ohio State also in the top 10.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s squad opens the year at home on Aug. 26 against UConn in its first contest of the Penn State Invitational.

