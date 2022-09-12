Penn State women's volleyball vs. Michigan, Kaitlyn Hord (23) block

Penn State's middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (23) blocks the ball at the net during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Michigan at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1. 

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State rose in the AVCA rankings after their best weekend of the year, taking down ranked foes Stanford and Oregon.

With an 8-0 record on the year, the Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 11 nationally after holding the No. 20 spot a week ago.

It was a resilient performance for the blue and white in Minneapolis, Minnesota which included ending a five-game losing streak to Stanford and evening the all-time series record against Oregon.

Penn State will look to stay undefeated at home this weekend as the Nittany Lions will host Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina in the Penn State Classic.

