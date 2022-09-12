Penn State rose in the AVCA rankings after their best weekend of the year, taking down ranked foes Stanford and Oregon.

With an 8-0 record on the year, the Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 11 nationally after holding the No. 20 spot a week ago.

Big weekend matches resulted in shifts in the new AVCA Div. I Coaches Poll. @TexasVolleyball and @Huskervball keep the top spots, then @PennStateVBALL jumps up from No. 20 to 11, and No. 24 @RazorbackVB enters the rankings for the first time since 2015.https://t.co/mfbSo2lDQy pic.twitter.com/ga7sdq5Lfb — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 12, 2022

It was a resilient performance for the blue and white in Minneapolis, Minnesota which included ending a five-game losing streak to Stanford and evening the all-time series record against Oregon.

Penn State will look to stay undefeated at home this weekend as the Nittany Lions will host Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina in the Penn State Classic.

