With assistance from setter Gabby Blossom (13), middle blocker Allie Holland (20) jumps above the net to strike the ball into the Rutgers court during the Penn State Women's Volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at The Rec Hall. Penn State won 3-1 over the visiting team

 Regan Gross

After a packed weekend for Penn State, defeating Rutgers and being edged out by then-No. 6 Purdue, the Big Ten took notice of one Nittany Lion.

Senior setter Gabby Blossom earned team of the week honors. Blossom was named co-setter of the week sharing the honor with Ohio State’s Mac Podraza.

She averaged 11.11 assists per match and 4.44 digs per set over the weekend.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ next match is against Minnesota on Oct. 22, giving Blossom another opportunity to continue her fine form.

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.