After a packed weekend for Penn State, defeating Rutgers and being edged out by then-No. 6 Purdue, the Big Ten took notice of one Nittany Lion.

Senior setter Gabby Blossom earned team of the week honors. Blossom was named co-setter of the week sharing the honor with Ohio Stateโ€™s Mac Podraza.

She averaged 11.11 assists per match and 4.44 digs per set over the weekend.

The No. 14 Nittany Lionsโ€™ next match is against Minnesota on Oct. 22, giving Blossom another opportunity to continue her fine form.

