After a packed weekend for Penn State, defeating Rutgers and being edged out by then-No. 6 Purdue, the Big Ten took notice of one Nittany Lion.

Senior setter Gabby Blossom earned team of the week honors. Blossom was named co-setter of the week sharing the honor with Ohio State’s Mac Podraza.

She averaged 11.11 assists per match and 4.44 digs per set over the weekend.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ next match is against Minnesota on Oct. 22, giving Blossom another opportunity to continue her fine form.

