Penn State women's volleyball set to duel with Pitt in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team meets during half time during its game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Following Penn State's defeat of the Towson Tigers Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Russ Rose's squad found out its opponent for the next round.

On the journey to continue its season, Penn State is slated to face in-state rival Pitt in the second round.

Pitt has the No. 3-overall seed in the tournament and will have home-court advantage following its straight-set win over UMBC on Friday night.

The match will take place Saturday at 7 p.m.

