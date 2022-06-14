Four former Penn Staters will travel with USA Volleyball's senior team during its trip to the Philippines.

This set of games builds on the team's 3-1 trip to Shreveport, Louisiana, during the first week of Volleyball Nations League play.

Outside Ali Frantti will once again be on the roster for Team USA after she completed in the first leg of the competition. Frantti will be joined by fellow former Nittany Lions Nia Reed, Micha Hancock, and Haleigh Washington.

The group of Penn Staters is hoping to contribute to the U.S. squad's hopes for a fourth consecutive VNL title.

