Penn State women's volleyball remains static in AVCA Coaches Poll for 4th week

Despite suffering a pair of defeats over the weekend, Penn State remained in the No. 15 spot in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll.

While the top eight teams remained the same in this week’s Div. I Coaches Poll, the big news is @HailStateVB checking in at No. 24. Mississippi State capped another good week by joining the AVCA Poll for the first time in school history. New poll: https://t.co/h6rsRmPSoP pic.twitter.com/y9n0ASCc1H — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 22, 2021

The Nittany Lions were swept by No. 11 Nebraska Friday before falling to then-No. 10 Ohio State in four sets Sunday.

With the two losses, the blue and white’s record dropped to 19-9 and 12-6 in the Big Ten.

Penn State returns to Rec Hall for its final two matches of the regular season against now-No. 10 Minnesota and Iowa this Friday and Saturday respectively.

