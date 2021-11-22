You are the owner of this article.
Penn State women's volleyball remains static in AVCA Coaches Poll for 4th week

Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team runs out to the volleyball court during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Despite suffering a pair of defeats over the weekend, Penn State remained in the No. 15 spot in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions were swept by No. 11 Nebraska Friday before falling to then-No. 10 Ohio State in four sets Sunday.

With the two losses, the blue and white’s record dropped to 19-9 and 12-6 in the Big Ten.

Penn State returns to Rec Hall for its final two matches of the regular season against now-No. 10 Minnesota and Iowa this Friday and Saturday respectively.

