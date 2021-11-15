You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women's volleyball remains in top 20 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

  • Comments
Penn State women's volleyball vs. Michigan, team block

Setter Jonni Parker (9) and middle blocker Allie Holland (20) attempt a block during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Michigan at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1. 

 Ryan Bowman

For 500 weeks straight, Penn State women's volleyball team has held a spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Currently, the blue and white are ranked No. 15 nationally for the second week.

The Nittany Lions took victories against unranked Michigan and Michigan State on the road over the weekend to pull a season double over both teams.

Penn State will face Nebraska this Friday as the blue and white look to secure its fifth consecutive win.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters