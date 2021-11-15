Penn State women's volleyball remains in top 20 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

For 500 weeks straight, Penn State women's volleyball team has held a spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
Currently, the blue and white are ranked No. 15 nationally for the second week.
5⃣0⃣0⃣ straight weeks in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll#WeAre 🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/cNTRTFbp6X— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) November 15, 2021
The Nittany Lions took victories against unranked Michigan and Michigan State on the road over the weekend to pull a season double over both teams.
Penn State will face Nebraska this Friday as the blue and white look to secure its fifth consecutive win.
Penn State finished off a season sweep of Michigan State by taking down the Spartans on the road.