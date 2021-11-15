Penn State women's volleyball remains in top 20 in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

For 500 weeks straight, Penn State women's volleyball team has held a spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Currently, the blue and white are ranked No. 15 nationally for the second week.

The Nittany Lions took victories against unranked Michigan and Michigan State on the road over the weekend to pull a season double over both teams.

Penn State will face Nebraska this Friday as the blue and white look to secure its fifth consecutive win.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball downs Michigan State, extends win streak to 4 Penn State finished off a season sweep of Michigan State by taking down the Spartans on the road.