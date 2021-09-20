Following a pair of wins Friday, Penn State checked in at No. 20 in the AVCA coaches poll for the second consecutive week.
#⃣2⃣0⃣ as we head into @B1GVolleyball play.#WeAre— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 20, 2021
🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/0nkjJqJ9Ia
The Nittany Lions have a 7-3 record on the season and are riding a two-game winning streak after victories over Robert Morris and West Virginia.
The blue and white begin Big Ten play against Rutgers Friday before a home contest with No. 3 Ohio State Sunday.
