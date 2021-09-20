Penn State women's volleyball vs. Oregon

Outside hitter Erika Pritchard (5) jumps to attack the ball into the opponent's side of the court after an assist from outside hitter Adanna Rollins (1) during the Penn State women's volleyball's first set against Oregon State at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Penn State beat Oregon 3-0.

 Regan Gross

Following a pair of wins Friday, Penn State checked in at No. 20 in the AVCA coaches poll for the second consecutive week.

The Nittany Lions have a 7-3 record on the season and are riding a two-game winning streak after victories over Robert Morris and West Virginia.

The blue and white begin Big Ten play against Rutgers Friday before a home contest with No. 3 Ohio State Sunday.

