Following a pair of wins Friday, Penn State checked in at No. 20 in the AVCA coaches poll for the second consecutive week.

The Nittany Lions have a 7-3 record on the season and are riding a two-game winning streak after victories over Robert Morris and West Virginia.

The blue and white begin Big Ten play against Rutgers Friday before a home contest with No. 3 Ohio State Sunday.

