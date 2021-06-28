Penn State's 2021 schedule has officially taken shape.

The Nittany Lions will play a 30-match regular season slate from August to November, per a Penn State Athletics release on Monday. The season will open up on Aug. 27 on the road against Georgia Tech.

The 2021 schedule is here! And we can't wait to see everyone at Rec Hall. #WeAre📰| https://t.co/jMi4WY4wRi pic.twitter.com/ojiF52ENWZ — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) June 28, 2021

Penn State will play home-and-away series with Big Ten opponents beginning with a road trip to Rutgers on Sept. 24.

The season will end on a two-match homestand against Minnesota and Iowa.

