Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

The Penn State women's volleyball team celebrates after earning a point during their game against Rutgers at Rec Hall on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-0.

 Rebecca Marcinko

Penn State's 2021 schedule has officially taken shape. 

The Nittany Lions will play a 30-match regular season slate from August to November, per a Penn State Athletics release on Monday. The season will open up on Aug. 27 on the road against Georgia Tech.

Penn State will play home-and-away series with Big Ten opponents beginning with a road trip to Rutgers on Sept. 24.

The season will end on a two-match homestand against Minnesota and Iowa.

