Penn State has some high expectations based on recent preseason rankings.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 12 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll that was released Monday.

The blue and white are one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25 with Wisconsin being the highest-ranked team at No. 2.

Last season, Penn State was positioned in the top 10 at No. 9 in the AVCA preseason coaches poll.

With an early exit in the NCAA Tournament to Texas and a 10-6 record last season, the Nittany Lions have fallen three spots.

The blue and white look to boost its ranking as it opens the season with Georgia Tech on Aug. 27.

