Despite the cancellations of its last two series, Penn State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the No. 13 seed.

The Nittany Lions have earned a first round bye with their seeding.

After finishing the season 9-5 and on a five-match winning streak, the NCAA selection committee pinned the blue and white inside the top 15.

This means Penn State won’t see action in Omaha until April 14, which is the starting date of the second round of the tournament.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE