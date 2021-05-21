Penn State has a member of its squad headed to train with national-level players.
Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will be packing her stuff up and going out to California to train with the USA College National Team.
🇺🇸🏐 Kaitlyn Hord is headed to California this summer to train with the @USAVolleyball College National Team.#WeArehttps://t.co/yPZ2VxpxMC— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) May 21, 2021
Hord has been recognized as an All-American in all three of her seasons in Happy Valley.
In California, Hord will be training with a group of players who were selected by the USA Women's National Team staff and National Team Developmental Program.
Hord is set to participate with the team from June 13-18.
