Penn State has a member of its squad headed to train with national-level players.

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will be packing her stuff up and going out to California to train with the USA College National Team.

Hord has been recognized as an All-American in all three of her seasons in Happy Valley.

In California, Hord will be training with a group of players who were selected by the USA Women's National Team staff and National Team Developmental Program.

Hord is set to participate with the team from June 13-18.

