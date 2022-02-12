Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley is making up ground in the transfer portal this offseason.

Penn State picked up a commitment from a sophomore middle blocker on Saturday afternoon via instagram.

Taylor Trammell announced her move to Happy Valley after spending the last two seasons at Purdue.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native has tallied 219 kills, 246 total blocks and 25 digs in her time as a Boilermaker.

Trammell looks to fill a major role for the blue and white after All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, another Lexington native, transferred to Nebraska last month.

