Easily gliding by Rutgers Friday, Penn State still has aspects of its game it wants to improve upon.

After being off for almost a full week, the Nittany Lions came ready and eager to play against a struggling Scarlet Knight team.

Taking the first set with ease, the team did run into some trouble during the second set but was able to turn it around and take that set.

The third set was slightly more lopsided, with coach Russ Rose’s team easily downing Rutgers en route to its second-straight victory.

This cakewalk of a match was able to happen due to a stellar performance the entire team put up on both sides of the net.

The team was able to lead in almost every single positive statistic in the scorebook, which makes it a no-brainer as to why it came out in the win column.

With the team playing such a tight and strong match, Coach Rose had mostly positive things to say regarding the team’s effort tonight.

“I thought it was a really good night offensively when your middles hit .507 .100. That's an exceptional evening,” Rose said. “I thought our passing was pretty good, and Jenna [Hampton] played really nice defense — that was a key factor.”

Even with such a cut and dry type of match, Rose was able to pick out certain things he believed the team could still better themselves at.

“Something I'm not really pleased with is that I thought our serving wasn't very good,” Rose said.

This showing was just Penn State’s first match of the weekend, and it will play Rutgers again Saturday.

Although it had a strong outing in its series opener, the team looks to continue its solid performance in order to keep its winning streak going.

Kaitlyn Hord brought in 12 kills against the Scarlet Knights, having one of her strongest games of the season. Just like the rest of the team, she hopes to continue her strong play into Saturday’s game.

“I'm definitely soaking in the win,” Hord said. “As coach mentioned, [we’re] making sure we are disciplined on our serving, because we missed a lot when we shouldn't have, and making sure when we're in those runs we keep getting those rounds instead of placing the ball out of bounds.

“I think that's our biggest thing to improve going forward.”

Volleyball matches have two sides to them, and in order to win in a fashion like this, not only does the offensive side of the team’s game need to be on point — so does the defensive side.

And Friday, it was.

Having 36 total digs, 16 block assists and a total of nine blocks, Penn State made sure to not leave anything on the table for Rutgers to take advantage of.

“We have been working a lot on blocking, and when we set up a good block, I think it puts up a really good rhythm for us,” Hampton said. “It's definitely something we've been improving, and our middles have been doing a really good job reading the place.

Hampton, one of the defensive specialists on the team, is also a defensive anchor in making sure that side of the net is kept secure.

Through solid play on both sides of the net, Penn State was able to bring out the broomsticks and take a quick and easy one from Rutgers.

The team looks ahead to Saturday’s match again against Rutgers in Rec Hall, hoping to add to its two-game winning streak with some more consistent play like the team had tonight.

