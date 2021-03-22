Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers
The Penn State women's volleyball team celebrates after earning a point during their game against Rutgers at Rec Hall on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-0.

 Rebecca Marcinko

Penn State is trending in the right direction.

After previously holding the No. 12 spot on the poll, a solid showing this past weekend helped move the Nittany Lions up a spot to No. 11.

The blue and white is currently on a five-match winning streak after sweeping Michigan State this past weekend and is looking ahead to its upcoming matchup this Friday against Wisconsin.

