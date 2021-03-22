Penn State is trending in the right direction.
After previously holding the No. 12 spot on the poll, a solid showing this past weekend helped move the Nittany Lions up a spot to No. 11.
The #𝐀𝐕𝐂𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐈 𝐓𝐨𝐩-𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 is 𝐈𝐍.🔗 https://t.co/V0SFUjCWqx pic.twitter.com/VYPd0sPnDk— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) March 22, 2021
The blue and white is currently on a five-match winning streak after sweeping Michigan State this past weekend and is looking ahead to its upcoming matchup this Friday against Wisconsin.
