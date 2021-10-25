Penn State is moving back up the ranks as Russ Rose and company were bumped up one spot, No. 13 in the country.

Heading into the weekend, Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the country before facing No. 12 Minnesota, as well as No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

The Nittany Lions split the two contests, defeating the Golden Gophers in a sweep but dropping the following match against Wisconsin in a tight five sets.

Despite the tough loss, the AVCA took notice of the blue and white’s effort.

