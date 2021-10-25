Penn State women's volleyball vs. Rutgers

Setter Gabby Blossom (13) dives to reach the ball before it can hit the inside of the court during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Rec Hall. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State is moving back up the ranks as Russ Rose and company were bumped up one spot, No. 13 in the country.

Heading into the weekend, Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the country before facing No. 12 Minnesota, as well as No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

The Nittany Lions split the two contests, defeating the Golden Gophers in a sweep but dropping the following match against Wisconsin in a tight five sets.

Despite the tough loss, the AVCA took notice of the blue and white’s effort.

