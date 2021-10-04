Womens Volleyball v Ohio State - Gabby Blossom, Kaitlyn Hord

Setter Gabby Blossom (13) sets the ball for middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord during Penn State Womens Volleyball game against Ohio State at Recreation Hall on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeat the Buckeyes 3-0.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Following a pair of wins on the road, Penn State found itself ranked No. 13 in Monday’s AVCA Coaches Poll.

In addition, the Nittany Lions checked into the top 10 of the season’s first RPI rankings, coming in at No. 9.

The blue and white has won its past six matches and currently sits at 11-3 after a 4-0 start to Big Ten play.

Penn State returns to Rec Hall for matches against No. 10 Nebraska Friday and Northwestern Saturday.

