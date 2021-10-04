Following a pair of wins on the road, Penn State found itself ranked No. 13 in Monday’s AVCA Coaches Poll.
After the top three, there was some shuffling in the rest of this week’s AVCA Division I Top 25 Poll. Check out the latest version here: https://t.co/vNr6spkwQd pic.twitter.com/BF9KrpIUeJ— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 4, 2021
In addition, the Nittany Lions checked into the top 10 of the season’s first RPI rankings, coming in at No. 9.
Double dose of rankings today.— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 4, 2021
First RPI is out and we came in at No. 9.#WeAre
🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/tpIabxpXRG
The blue and white has won its past six matches and currently sits at 11-3 after a 4-0 start to Big Ten play.
Penn State returns to Rec Hall for matches against No. 10 Nebraska Friday and Northwestern Saturday.
