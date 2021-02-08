Penn State moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

The eighth spot was previously held by Utah. The Utes are now ranked No. 7 in the country.

The Nittany Lions won back-to-back matches against Illinois in their first two games of the season. The blue and white's matches against Michigan and Ohio State were canceled due to coronavirus protocols.

Penn State travels to Minneapolis this weekend for a pair of matches against No. 5 Minnesota.

