Nine straight wins to start a head coaching career is not easy to accomplish, but that’s exactly what Katie Schumacher-Cawley just did.

No. 11 Penn State kept its hot streak rolling, taking down Howard in a 3-0 sweep in its first match of the weekend.

History repeated itself, as the blue and white defeated the Bison for the seventh time in as many tries.

The total of 44 kills, one ace and 21 blocks in Friday’s clash was a reflection of what the Nittany Lions have been so far this year, dominant.

Outside hitter Anjelina Stark scored the first kill of the match for the Nittany Lions, breaking the ice for her squad, which struggled during the first four plays of the set. After that, Penn State went on a 6-0 run, giving it an advantage that lasted for just a few minutes after Howard tried to catch up 16-15.

The Bison’s attempt wasn't enough, as Penn State took the set 25-18, outside hitter Allie Holland leading the pack with three kills, three block assists and hitting percentage of .500.

“I thought Allie did a great job,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think she is finding some other ways to attack and, you know, her connection with [setter Seleisa Elisaia] has gotten much better, and I think she is doing a great job.”

Holland took a protagonist role in the second set, scoring three kills before the Bison even gathered their first point. The junior ended the night with 21 attacks and showed off her defensive skills as well with one dig and four blocks.

Outside hitter Zoe Weatherington and middle blocker Taylor Trammell were very proactive on the front line, and with their cocktail of kills, blocks and assists overwhelming their opponent to take the frame 25-12. Weatherington and Trammell concluded the match with nine and six kills, respectively.

Penn State ended the set with a total of 45 attacks, 20 kills and two blocks. Bringing up its hitting percentage from .065 to .378.

Elisaia had another respectable match with a total of 37 assists, though she wasn't just restricted to play as a setter, collecting two kills, four blocks and five digs.

“I think we’re pretty well balanced when it comes to our offense," Elisaia said, "and our defense is doing a really good job of getting the ball where it needs to be so I can make the good choices.”

The blue and white had a rough beginning to the third set, with a service error and three attack errors influencing the team’s score.

The Bison went on the offensive in the third, taking a short-lived 13-11 lead before Weatherington and Holland scored back-to-back points. It was a set filled with ups and downs, but the Nittany Lions picked up the pace to win the final set of the match 25-18.

“Howard’s a great team,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think they played hard and did some good things and found ways to score on us but again, we have to be focused and ready to go from the first whistle.”

Despite the loss, the Bison radically improved its hitting percentage from .048 to .107 in this final set.

As for Penn State, it once again proved to be a team ready to adapt to different playing conditions.

“I'm happy with what they're doing," Schumacher-Cawley said. "We need to build off this, and we have to be up early tomorrow and ready to go from the first whistle."

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE