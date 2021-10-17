After a lacklustre 3-1 victory against Rutgers Friday night, No. 15 Penn State had little time to prepare for its next opponent on the weekend, a much more talented No. 6 Purdue.

Despite losing the first set, the Nittany Lions responded strongly and remained competitive with the Boilermakers through the bulk of the match.

There were plenty of high points and low points on the day for Penn State, with both teams neck and neck, specifically in the first, third, and fourth sets.

With both teams square at two sets a piece, the final set offered much of the same level of competition between Penn State and Purdue.

Each squad fought tooth and nail in hopes of securing the victory — ultimately, the Boilermakers did just enough in the end, winning the fifth set 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Hord shines again

If Penn State was going to be in a position to win this match, it needed solid contributions from the entirety of the roster.

Senior middle-blocker Kaitlyn Hord looked ready to answer the call, carrying the momentum from Friday’s 16 kill performance into her second game of the weekend.

Though the blue and white may not have done enough as a whole, Hord continued to tower over the net, cashing in more kills against the Boilermakers.

Her game was unblemished on Sunday, not only on offense, as she minimized mistakes and remained a solid defensive contributor.

Hord had only 2 errors, 3 blocks and 20 kills on a 0.500 hit percentage.

She, along with senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker were in a class of their own for Penn State, with the next highest scorer outside of the two being freshman outside-hitter Anjelina Starck with 11 kills

Win or lose, Russ Rose has to be happy with the Lexington, Kentucky, native. Hord has been a bright spot for this team all season — today’s display was no different.

Penn State comes to life in the second

After dropping the opening set to Purdue 25-23 in a nailbiter, the Nittany Lions could have rolled over and let the Boilermakers energy overtake them.

Yet, that was not the case for the blue and white, and it certainly wasn’t a choice for Rose.

Looking like a vastly different team, the blue and white overtook Purdue in the second set, winning 25-15.

It’s easy to start wondering where this version of Penn State volleyball was hiding, with the squad completely putting the first set behind it.

While it was a segment full of positives for Rose and company, it really brings the inconsistency to the forefront for the Nittany Lions that has lingered all season.

The Boilermakers did not put out their strongest effort in the second set. However, if Penn State can play at that level for an extended period of time, there will be many more wins to come for the blue and white.

Parker’s errors

One of the more notable aspects of Sunday’s contest was that the match never seemed out of the Nittany Lions’ hands.

While Penn State’s performance was certainly in control itself, keeping it close for the majority of the competition, they let the Boilermakers make their own mistakes.

It may seem that the blue and white kept the errant play at a high, committing only 25 errors in the match.

However, nearly half of the mistakes Penn State made on the stat sheet were from Parker, who had 11 on the day.

While playing above the level of its competition remains the chief concern for the blue and white, Parker will have to walk away from West Lafayette knowing that she contributed largely to the loss.

Rose’s squad will have five days to prepare for its next contest, as another match-up on the road versus Minnesota on Oct. 22 awaits the team.

If one thing is for certain, Parker cannot play as wildly as she did Sunday versus the Golden Gophers.

