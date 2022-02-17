Penn State just added another piece to it’s squad.

Even after Russ Rose's retirement, the Nittany Lions are still making strong moves in the transfer portal.

Outside hitter Zoe Weatherington joined the roster after a successful career at Utah.

Loading up!Please welcome Zoe Weatherington to Happy Valley! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/3eFdvmaPgc — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) February 17, 2022

Weatherington collected 277 kills and hit .265 during her junior campaign with the Utes, while also picking up 82 blocks and 54 digs.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2019.

Weatherington posted 60 kills, 11 digs, and four blocks in the 2020 season.

