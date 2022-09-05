Penn State continued its storied run in the top 25 after another dominant 3-0 weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 6-0 Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 20 in the AVCA rankings after being dropped a spot a week ago.

The latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll is out, and @TexasVolleyball keeps the top spot thanks to wins over No. 4 @GopherVBall and at No. 12 @StanfordWVB. @Pitt_VB was the biggest mover, jumping up three spots to No. 7 after a 3-1 win at then-No. 7 BYU.https://t.co/lqfjwnpwDL pic.twitter.com/9QAeHfFlov — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 5, 2022

The blue and white only lost three sets in its first six matches of the year and remains in the top 25 for the 506th week in a row.

Penn State will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, this weekend to face off against Stanford and Oregon in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

