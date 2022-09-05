Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (23) strikes the ball over the net into Rutgers court after a set up from setter Jonni Parker (9) at the beginning of the second set of the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rec Hall. Penn State beat Rutgers 3-1.

 Regan Gross

Penn State continued its storied run in the top 25 after another dominant 3-0 weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 6-0 Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 20 in the AVCA rankings after being dropped a spot a week ago.

The blue and white only lost three sets in its first six matches of the year and remains in the top 25 for the 506th week in a row.

Penn State will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, this weekend to face off against Stanford and Oregon in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

