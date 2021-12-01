You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State women's volleyball grabs 3 spots in the 2021 all-Big Ten teams

Womens Volleyball v Ohio State - Team Celebration 3

The members of the Penn State women's volleyball team celebrate winning the game against Ohio State at Rec Hall on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 3-0.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

As Penn State's regular season comes to a close, several Nittany Lions were named to the Big Ten's awards for performances in the conference season.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and right-side hitter Jonni Parker took up spots in the all-Big Ten first team.

Hord earned a third consecutive first team appearance after she finished the regular season with 325 kills, 153 total blocks and a .411 hitting percentage.

Parker, a three-time AVCA All-American, had a team-leading 418 kills, 212 digs and 91 blocks in her senior season.

Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton was named as a Second Team All-Big Ten player. She had a team-leading 487 digs and added 129 assists.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick, a sophomore outside hitter, was recognized as the sportsmanship honoree for the blue and white for the 2021 season.

Penn State will return to action on the court on Friday against Towson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh. 

