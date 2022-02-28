Penn State flipped a top recruit from a Big Ten opponent over the weekend.

Setter/hitter Kathryn Hurta announced on Instagram that she will be continuing her volleyball career as a Nittany Lion after signing in November to play for Indiana.

The 6-foot-1 setter/hitter was named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year after leading Nazareth Academy to a 30-7 record and to the 2021 Illinois 3A state championship.

Hurta becomes the third recruit for new head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley for the class of 2022 alongside outside hitter Alexa Markley and defensive specialist Mandi Morioka.

