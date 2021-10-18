Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers_01.jpg

With support from The Penn State Blue Band and the Penn State Cheerleaders, the Penn State Women's Volleyball team takes to the court for starting lineups during the Penn State Women's Volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at The Rec Hall. Penn State won 3-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions earned a four-set victory over Rutgers Friday before falling to then-No. 6 Purdue in five sets Sunday.

The blue and white currently holds a 13-5 record, with a 6-2 mark in the Big Ten.

Penn State hits the road to take on No. 12 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin Friday and Saturday.

