Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions earned a four-set victory over Rutgers Friday before falling to then-No. 6 Purdue in five sets Sunday.

The blue and white currently holds a 13-5 record, with a 6-2 mark in the Big Ten.

Penn State hits the road to take on No. 12 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin Friday and Saturday.

