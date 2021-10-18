Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll.
⬆️1⃣ in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll#WeAre— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 18, 2021
🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/gd2EpLiemm
The Nittany Lions earned a four-set victory over Rutgers Friday before falling to then-No. 6 Purdue in five sets Sunday.
The blue and white currently holds a 13-5 record, with a 6-2 mark in the Big Ten.
Penn State hits the road to take on No. 12 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin Friday and Saturday.
