Penn State women's volleyball goes down on the road against Nebraska, snaps 4-match win streak

No. 15 Penn State tried to find a weak spot in No. 11 Nebraska to defeat the higher-ranked Cornhuskers, but were unsuccessful Friday night in Lincoln.

Nebraska conquered the Nittany Lions on its home court in three sets.

The Huskers made their presence known in the first set — gaining an early lead over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was unable to come back from it’s late start, and ended up losing the first set 25-14.

In the second set Penn State gained an early momentum, keeping a slight lead over Nebraska through many volleys.

A mix of errors on the Penn State side caused Nebraska to come up from behind – eventually taking the win late in set two 25-23.

Alternating who had the lead, Penn State and Nebraska found themselves at a neck-to-neck competition in the third set.

However, it was Nebraska who ultimately pulled away and ended the match, topping the Nittany Lions 25-23 in the final frame.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s straight-set defeat at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

Holland holds down the net

Sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland was a defensive weapon for the Nittany Lions on Friday night.

In the previous match against Michigan State, Holland similarly made her presence felt at the net.

Despite the loss, Holland walked away with five blocks for the night against Nebraska.

An expected challenge

Considering the difference in ranking between the teams, this match set up to be a battle.

The last face off between the Nittany Lions and Huskers went in favor of the latter – who defeated Penn State 3-1 at Rec Hall in early October.

Considering the teams possess a similar record, the blue and white was looking to pick up a big win down the stretch of the season.

Nebraska capitalized on both sides of the net, never allowing for Penn State to get comfortable.

A deadly combination

Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins of Nebraska were strong contenders throughout the night both offensively and defensively.

Kubik contributed 12 kills overall for Nebraska’s offense, holding the second highest stat in that category for the night.

On the defensive side of the net, Stivrins shut down the Penn State offense with 7 blocks.

