Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team meets during half time during its game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

New coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley picked up a piece for the future Sunday.

Rising high school junior Ava Falduto announced her verbal commitment to Penn State via Twitter.

Standing at 5-foot-7, Falduto plays libero for IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois.

The Nittany Lion recruit is ranked nationally as the 39th-best prospect in the 2024 class by Prep Dig.

