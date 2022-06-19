New coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley picked up a piece for the future Sunday.

Rising high school junior Ava Falduto announced her verbal commitment to Penn State via Twitter.

I am SO beyond excited and grateful to announce that I have verbally committed to Penn State to continue my academic and volleyball career!! The BIGGEST thank you to my parents, family, teammates, coaches, and every single person that I have met on this journey. WE ARE!!!💙🦁 pic.twitter.com/XaPtHHXylI — Ava Falduto (@AvaFalduto) June 19, 2022

Standing at 5-foot-7, Falduto plays libero for IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois.

The Nittany Lion recruit is ranked nationally as the 39th-best prospect in the 2024 class by Prep Dig.

