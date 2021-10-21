Penn State women's volleyball vs. Rutgers

After scoring 20 points in the first set, the Penn State women's volleyball team celebrates before earning their final point in the match, bringing the score to 25-17 during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Rec Hall. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State added a little more depth to its roster for next season on Wednesday night.

Libero Mandi Morioka announced on Twitter that she will be committing to play for the Nittany Lions after having been previously linked with Minnesota.

Morioka is the captain of her team at South High School in Torrance, California, and is from the class of 2022.

