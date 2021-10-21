Penn State added a little more depth to its roster for next season on Wednesday night.

Libero Mandi Morioka announced on Twitter that she will be committing to play for the Nittany Lions after having been previously linked with Minnesota.

Change of plans! I’m very excited and extremely grateful to announce that I have committed to Penn State University to play division 1 volleyball and continue my academic career! Thank you to Coach Rose, Coach Katie, and Coach Dennis for the opportunity to play at the next level! pic.twitter.com/5v29TxHY4H — Mandi (@mandimorrr) October 21, 2021

Morioka is the captain of her team at South High School in Torrance, California, and is from the class of 2022.

