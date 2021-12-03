Penn State women's volleyball finishes off Towson in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State’s NCAA Tournament push got off to a strong start with an opening-round victory over Towson.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but the Nittany Lions earned a four-set victory over the Tigers Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The blue and white couldn’t have asked for a better start to its first set, racing out to a 10-1 lead, but a 7-1 Tigers run closed the gap.

From there, Penn State dominated, posting a 25-11 win fueled by efficient offense.

The second set went down to the wire, with Towson outlasting the Nittany Lions in a marathon final point to secure a 27-25 victory, tying the match at one set apiece.

The Tigers hung around for a while in the third set, but Penn State dug deep to claim a 25-20 win.

The fourth set was another battle, as Towson took a brief one-point lead before the blue and white put together a late run to pull away by a 25-21 margin.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ four-set first-round win.

Balanced attack

Penn State’s offense received a lift from a number of players Friday.

Four Nittany Lions recorded at least eight kills, with senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker’s 18 on a stellar .348 hitting percentage leading the blue and white’s efforts.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins also had solid offensive performances, finishing with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

The duo also factored in on defense — Hord contributed two solo blocks and five block assists, while Rollins added four block assists.

Late-set struggles

A problem that Penn State has dealt with all season long resurfaced a few times against Towson — the Nittany Lions’ inability to easily close out sets.

The blue and white held leads of 18-15 and 21-19 in the second set, but the Tigers climbed back in it, eventually stealing the frame in comeback fashion.

Penn State was able to seal the deal in set No. 3, but the Nittany Lions saw a 21-16 lead dwindle away before a pair of Parker kills helped put it in the books.

As the competition level ramps up, the blue and white’s end-of-set woes could come into play in increasingly critical moments.

First round dominance

Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to include 64 teams in 1998, Russ Rose and Penn State had earned a victory in all 22 first-round matches they played — not including a win in the opening match of the 48-team spring 2021 tournament.

This year, the setting was a bit different, as the Nittany Lions didn’t play host to the first round for the first time in that span, instead having to hit the road.

Even without the familiar Rec Hall crowd providing a boost, the blue and white was able to manufacture enough of its own energy to extend that undefeated streak.

