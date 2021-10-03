Penn State picked up a conference win on Saturday night in Bloomington, Indiana, to remain undefeated in conference play and to push its winning streak to six on the bounce.

The squads went blow for blow in a first set that saw four lead changes. Indiana forced Penn State to a game point, but following a timeout, the Nittany Lions were able to string a few scores together to take the first set.

In the second set, Indiana led with the final tally of the set closing at 25-20. It was a set marred by some sloppy play from the blue and white where the Hooisers consistently found a way to respond anytime Penn State cut into the lead.

The Hoosiers had some momentum after their second set win but it vanished when Penn State jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the third set. Indiana eventually found its footing, but the hole was too deep to dig out of.

The fourth set was more competitive and the Hoosiers gave the Nittany Lions a good scare at the end, but Penn State eventually held on to win its 18th consecutive match against Indiana.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Allie Holland’s big first set

With senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard out for a second straight match, Penn State needed someone to step up.

Following a career high in kills against Maryland earlier in the week, sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions in kills in the first set with six.

Senior’s Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord didn’t get off to the quickest of starts against Indiana. Due to Holland’s performance, Penn State was able to hang around to go on a run at the end.

Holland stepping up on the road in back-to-back games is a positive development for Russ Rose’s squad.

Huge run to start third set

Things weren’t looking too great after the second set. Indiana had built off of a strong first set to win a second set that Penn State was never really in.

It was tied up 2-2 in the third set when Penn State went on a 6-0 run to go up 8-2. Three of those points came on Holland service aces.

After Indiana ended the 6-0 run, Penn State went on a 7-0 tear to go up 15-3. This was a much needed sequence for a Penn State team that looked a bit out of it in set two.

Penn State stole all of the Hoosier’s momentum and was able to carry that into set four to secure a win.

Rollins helps put match away

After picking up just two kills in the first three sets, senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins had a big fourth set to help put the match away for the blue and white.

Rollins, who is second on the team in kills in 2021, had seven in the fourth set. Her final kill came at a crucial time to help silence an Indiana run. On the night, Rollins had 12.5 points.

The Hoosiers didn’t have much of an answer when Rollins was rolling in set four, and her performance ultimately led Penn State to keep its third-set momentum and the victory.

