Penn State remained in the top 25 after a strong 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions dropped one spot from the preseason poll as they check in at No. 21 in the latest AVCA rankings.
#️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ in the nation this week. #WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HdCI6nUfXV— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 29, 2022
This is the 505th consecutive week the blue and white have been ranked in the top 25, a run it started at of the 1988 season.
Penn State will look to stay ranked this weekend as they go to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a three-game slate with Iowa State, Troy and LSU.
Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.