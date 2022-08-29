Penn State remained in the top 25 after a strong 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions dropped one spot from the preseason poll as they check in at No. 21 in the latest AVCA rankings.

This is the 505th consecutive week the blue and white have been ranked in the top 25, a run it started at of the 1988 season.

Penn State will look to stay ranked this weekend as they go to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a three-game slate with Iowa State, Troy and LSU.

