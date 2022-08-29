Penn State women's volleyball vs. Oregon

Outside hitter Erika Pritchard (5) jumps to attack the ball into the opponent's side of the court after an assist from outside hitter Adanna Rollins (1) during the Penn State women's volleyball's first set against Oregon State at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Penn State beat Oregon 3-0.

 Regan Gross

Penn State remained in the top 25 after a strong 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions dropped one spot from the preseason poll as they check in at No. 21 in the latest AVCA rankings.

This is the 505th consecutive week the blue and white have been ranked in the top 25, a run it started at of the 1988 season.

Penn State will look to stay ranked this weekend as they go to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a three-game slate with Iowa State, Troy and LSU.

