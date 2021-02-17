Last weekend’s struggles continued to haunt Penn State Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State 3-2 in five sets, continuing their losing streak to three matches.

The first set started off relatively close, as neither team took more than a one-point lead in the first handful of points.

The Nittany Lions finished off the first set strong, winning 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Kaitlyn Hord had a .833 hit percentage and led the team with five kills in the opening frame.

The second set started in a mirror-like image to the first one, with each team struggling to gain a lead.

Breaking the standstill, Penn State put together an eight-point run in attempts to separate itself from Ohio State.

Ohio State being disrupted and disjointed by Penn State’s attack caused it to burn its timeouts whenever the blue and white went on a scoring run.

The Nittany Lions’ lead was even larger by the end of the second set, finishing with a 25-13 set win.

The start of the third set looked as if Ohio State would try to surmount a comeback coming out of the break, scoring four straight points.

A late timeout by Penn State, however, wasn’t enough as Ohio State took the third set 25-23.

The fourth set started off just like the first two had with the score staying close through the first half of the set.

Another close set came down to the wire. as Ohio State tied the match back up at 2-2 with a 25-22 win for the fourth set.

The fifth and final set looked as if it was going Ohio State’s way in the beginning after they went on a five-point scoring run.

Penn State struggled to gain control back of the set as Ohio State completed the comeback winning the fifth set 15-8.

Energetic start

Penn State headed into its first game this week starting off its three-game stretch within four days.

Not only did they have this match, but they just came off two matches before this against No. 5 ranked Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday meaning they will play a total of five games in a span of eight days.

A long trip back from Minnesota and little to no rest in between games with practices Monday and traveling Tuesday would make one believe that Penn State was in for a rough match Wednesday.

And that it was.

After a dominant first couple of sets, Russ Rose’s team fell apart in the final three frames to drop its third match of the year.

A fresh face makes an impact

Due to some trouble with coronavirus protocols the team fell into before the season had even started, it was later to the gates in having its season opener.

Not only did it cause a delay to the start of the season, but multiple players were blacklisted from the lineups as they had to quarantine and partake in contact tracing protocols.

Another familiar face making an impact was Serena Gray, who helped the team by having the most kills tonight as well as being first in hit percentage.

Good offense leads to good defense

Penn State came out of its slump it had previously gone through against No. 5 Minnesota with a complete win on both sides of the net over Ohio State.

At least for the first couple of sets.

Hord also helped out on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in blocks with eight while helping bring some needed strength back to the defense.

Overall, Penn State played a solid first two sets but couldn't continue its dominance as fatigue hit the team allowing for Ohio State to mount the comeback.

