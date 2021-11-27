Penn State women's volleyball ends regular season in dominant fashion, snaps 3-match losing skid

The stage was set for a rebound for Penn State at Rec Hall — senior night against a reeling Iowa team with NCAA Tournament seeding at stake.

The Nittany Lions pulled through with a 3-0 sweep of the Hawkeyes.

After trailing the Hawkeyes for much of the first set, Kaitlyn Hord sparked a flurry of points for the Nittany Lions. Her .700 hitting percentage helped lift her team to a win in the first set, 25-22.

The second set was an intense one, as the teams battled into extra points, but it was Penn State who took it, 28-26.

Penn State took control of the final set and didn’t look back, taking the set 25-19, and the match 3-0.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s straight-set win over Iowa.

Super senior — Kaitlyn Hord

Throughout the season, Hord has been a dynamo for the blue and white, and senior night was no exception.

Hord led the team with 16 kills and also added six total blocks. She was a menace in front of the net both offensively and defensively, as Iowa had trouble hitting the ball around her.

Combined with strong performances for Allie Holland and Jonni Parker, the Nittany Lions offense was too much for the visiting Hawkeyes.

Second-set thriller

Coming into Rec Hall as road underdogs didn’t seem to phase the Hawkeyes.

After surrendering a lead and dropping the first set, Iowa remained vigilant, going toe-to-toe with the No. 15 Nittany Lions through the first half of the second set.

Penn State began to pull away later in the set, making the score 19-13, but Iowa didn’t flinch and went on a run of its own, eventually settling the score at a 24-24 tie.

The back-and-forth continued with the teams trading blows to a 26-26 score.

However, Penn State eventually pulled out the set by two, but it was a valiant effort for the Hawkeyes that did not go unnoticed.

Iowa seniors show out in season finale

At the tailend of a disappointing 6-23 season, the Hawkeyes played their hearts out at Rec Hall.

They had four seniors playing their final match in the black and gold: Courtney Buzzerio, Hannah Clayton, Amiya Jones and Maddie Slagle.

Buzzerio stood out the most for Iowa, with the outside hitter getting 17 kills, while Jones and Clayton each added eight kills as well.

As a team, the Hawkeyes never let Penn State get comfortable at home, forcing sets down to the wire.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball suffers 3rd consecutive loss to Minnesota No. 15 Penn State worked hard and played harmoniously against No. 10 Minnesota, but its effo…