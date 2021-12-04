Penn State women's volleyball ends NCAA Tournament run in Pittsburgh

Penn State looked better than ever against Towson, but the second round of the NCAA Tournament posed a much tougher opponent — No. 3 Pittsburgh on its home court.

With the home fans behind them, the Panthers defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1 Saturday.

The first set lived up to the hype, with the in-state rivals going back-and-forth. It was the hometown Panthers who took it, 25-22.

The blue and white bounced back in the second set, taking it 25-23. Russ Rose and company forced Pitt to play from behind for much of the set and were unable to stop Penn State from leveling the match.

The Panthers were once again behind early in the third set but refused to give in. The blue and gold finished on a 5-0 scoring run to get a come-from-behind victory, 25-22.

The fourth set was the most intense, with Penn State again building a lead on the road. It was the resilient Panthers who fought back and took the match, 25-22.

Here are three takeaways from Pitt’s victory in the second round of the national tournament.

Pitt playmakers prove tough

The No. 3-ranked Panthers proved why they’re recognized as one of the top five teams in the nation on Saturday night.

Returning from injury, outside hitter Kayla Lund didn’t miss a beat, leading the team with 21 kills, including three service aces and a .421% hitting percentage

Senior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh had a strong performance as well, adding 19 kills and 14 digs.

To round out the group, senior Chinaza Ndee and freshman Rachel Fairbanks also impressed with nine and five kills respectively.

Penn State struggles to close

In what has been a recurring issue for Russ Rose’s team, the Nittany Lions had a hard time finishing sets strong against the Panthers.

The blue and white started the first set with an 8-6 advantage and managed to hold a tie through the first 15 points. Penn State unravelled from there, surrendering the lead and allowing Pitt to win by three points.

After a victorious second set, the third set followed the same blueprint as the first. This time it was a 16-12 Penn State lead that slipped away. Pitt scored the last five points of the set and took a critical 2-1 match lead.

In the fourth set, Penn State again held a lead, 18-14. They let Pitt come roaring back to force a late tie and eventually take the entire match.

Revenge match for Pitt

There was an extra amount of motivation for the Panthers against their rival, as Penn State knocked the blue and gold out of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

It was an intense four-set battle in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The blue and gold gave up critical errors throughout the match, but it was able to redeem itself with a furious attack.

In the end, the third-seeded Panthers found their form and punched their ticket to the regional semifinals.

