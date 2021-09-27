Penn State women's volleyball vs Purdue, Gabby Blossom (13) and Jonni Parker (9) celebrate

Penn State setter Gabby Blossom (13) and right side hitter Jonni Parker (9) celebrate a point during the women’s volleyball match against Purdue at Rec Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The no. 8 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 15 Boilermakers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

After a pair of sweeps over Rutgers and the then-No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State is moving up in this week’s rankings.

The Nittany Lions moved up six spots to No. 14 in this week’s edition of the ACA Volleyball poll.

One key factor in Russ Rose’s team’s victories was senior setter Gabby Blossom, who was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week after her big performance this weekend, including 36 assists and 13 digs in the win over Ohio State.

Coming off the momentum of four straight sweeps, the blue and white will now hit the road to take on Maryland and Indiana this week.

