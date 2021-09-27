After a pair of sweeps over Rutgers and the then-No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State is moving up in this week’s rankings.

The Nittany Lions moved up six spots to No. 14 in this week’s edition of the ACA Volleyball poll.

One key factor in Russ Rose’s team’s victories was senior setter Gabby Blossom, who was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week after her big performance this weekend, including 36 assists and 13 digs in the win over Ohio State.

Coming off the momentum of four straight sweeps, the blue and white will now hit the road to take on Maryland and Indiana this week.

